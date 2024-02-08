Greg Finley, Prolific Anime and Animation Voice Actor, Dies at 76

Today, the acting community is mourning the loss of Grey Finley. The actor was known best for his work on projects such as Robotech and The X-Files. He was 76 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Finley passed away on February 1st while on vacation. The news, which was confirmed by Finley’s son, has left the voice actor community in mourning. After all, Finley did voice acting and voice overs in hundreds of projects during their career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Robotech, Finley was an integral part in the show’s stateside success. He did work as a director, writer, and voice actor during its heyday. He oversaw the roles of Captain Global in the anime’s English run as well as Anatole Leonard. Finley went on to do voice over work as the Cigarette Smoking Man on The X-Files, and he voiced a number of aliens in Men in Black II.

Finely worked for decades in the industry before retiring in 2018. Still, the occasion project would pull the voice acting legend back to work. Not long ago, Finley appeared in Netflix’s The King Who Never Was. From voice work to on-screen roles, Finley did plenty of work in the entertainment industry during his run, and he was active in this local theater community in Boise, Idaho.

Finley is survived by his second wife Patricia whom he married in 1982. He also has two sons, Guy and Garret, as well as four stepdaughters. The actor’s family also includes three brothers, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Our condolences are with Finley’s loved ones at this time.