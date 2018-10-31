Groot Trends Worldwide Over One Mysterious Halloween Costume

Halloween has come, and fans around the world are ready to show off their costumes. Naturally, thousands of kids will suit up as their go-to Marvel superhero, but Groot is the one trending today… and the world has K-pop to thank for the buzz.

If you had to Twitter, you can find a rather special hashtag going viral. As expected, Halloween is on the top spot, but netizens may wake up confused as to why Groot is trending.

As it turns out, the buzz has to do with a K-pop controversy, and fans are ready to go to war over the mystery.

Over in South Korea, SM Entertainment held its usual SM Town Wonderland party celebrating all things spooky. The entertainment company, which oversees K-pop acts like EXO and Red Velvet, brought its stars together to do Halloween up. However, when one idol came to the event dressed as Groot, the Internet nearly came to a halt.

As you can see above, one of the K-pop idols signed to SM Entertainment hit up the holiday part in full Groot gear. Dressed in a military uniform, the idol’s face is covered by a Groot mask, and they’ve even got a pair of branchy gloves on. The cute cosplay immediately sent K-pop stans into stealth mode as they’ve tried to suss out who the star is but answers are varying wildly.

For those familiar with the K-pop scene, the predominant theory is that a female idol is the one behind the Groot mask. The star’s small frame does appear to have curves, leaving some to believe the idol is Luna from the girl group f(x). However, there are others convinced the costume belongs to a male idol such as EXO’s Chanyeol or even Kibum from SHINee.

Of course, this cute costume is just one of millions out there. The popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made the alien a fan-favorite, and it seems Groot has got supporters from San Francisco to Seoul. Now, it is time the franchise’s real stars to honor their heroes, so here is to hoping Vin Diesel has his own Groot cosplay waiting in the wings for tonight.

Did this trend pique your interest when it popped up…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

So, How Tall Are You?

groot is kibum i think????? chanyeol isn’t this short?? pic.twitter.com/VVoCI7ZdJQ — niez ♪ 「TEMPO」 (@kiminxiu) October 31, 2018

The Ultimate Run-Around

you know what would be great, if people at the party also couldn’t figure out who the groot person is and they’d ask “who are you?” the only answer they should get is “i am groot” — 존횬~~ (@ontokkiland) October 31, 2018

But Why Is Groot?

everyone asks who is groot but no one asks how is groot pic.twitter.com/PcKplhu9rZ — batty mcbatterson ? (@senweul) October 31, 2018

Mystery Solved?

The Real Tragedy

Groot Needs A Walker…?

OH MY GOODNESS GROOT CAN’T EVEN WALK PROPERLY WHO IS THIS



pic.twitter.com/WnDIm94Oqh — 큐티 DMUMT☁️ (@qtpiebyunbaek) October 31, 2018

Surprise, Surprise

Imagine Having This Kind Of Power…