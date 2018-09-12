‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Gets One Intergalactic Anime Opening

Marvel Entertainment has yet to strike it big with anime, but that isn’t stopping fans from bringing the MCU closer to the medium. In fact, one fan decided it was time for Guardians of the Galaxy to get an anime opening, and the reel will make otakus do a double take.

After all, anime lovers will have a hard time listening to UVERworld and not losing their minds.

As you can see above, a Youtube channel called Holobomb decided it was time Guardians of the Galaxy got an anime makeover. The clip uses some clever edits to mash-up the superhero flick into a stereotypical anime opening. There are tracking shots, plenty of pans, and colorful scenery zooms that will remind you of your top anime openings. Oh, and it also uses a song which My Hero Academia has run with before.

The track Holobomb synced to this trailer is none other than “Odd Future”. The track was recorded by UVERworld, one of Japan’s top rock groups, and it acted as an opening for My Hero Academia in the past. The theme song stands as one of the show’s most popular to date, so it is fitting this Guardians of the Galaxy edit would use the single. After all, All Might has quickly become an internationally renowned superhero, and he would be happy to know the Guardians of the Galaxy dig this song… even if Peter Quill cannot get the track on his Sony Walkman.

Of course, this isn’t the first Marvel film that has gotten an anime opening. In the past, other editors have pieced together animated takes on Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and more.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

