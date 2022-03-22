Gundam 00 Announces New CG Anime

The world of Gundam has become so large that the medium of anime can’t contain it, with a Walking Gundam continuing to take steps forward in Japan and a number of other statues paying homage to the anime mech suits. Now, it seems that one of the many universes within the Gundam franchise is set to be revisited as Gundam 00 is set to receive a new anime project that will tell new stories in the universe that first arrived in 2007.

This new Gundam series is promising to visit moments and events that were unable to be told over the course of the original series, with director Seiji Mizushima hopping on board, having previously worked on the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist and Neon Genesis Evangelion. While it’s unclear what form this new project will take on in terms of whether it will be a television series or a movie, it does promise to explore new stories in one of Gundam’s most popular universes.

The announcement was made in a recent live stream, which focused on the franchise along with Gundam plastic models, aka Gunplas, throwing fans of mobile suits and mechs for a loop:

https://youtu.be/Ldb4fDVXp7k?t=4484

If you have yet to dive into the futuristic war of Mobile Suit Gundam 00, the anime mech series has the following official description:

“In the distant future, mankind’s dependence on fossil fuels will lead to their complete depletion, an energy crisis unlike anything the world witnessed. Out of retaliation and fear, humanity began focusing at an alternative source of energy: solar power. Different nations have united together to form three major factions—the Union of Solar Energy and Free Nations, the Advanced European Union, and the Human Reform League. Each of these sectors has access to a solar power generator, which gives them limitless energy.

As a result, countries that were once dependent on the sale of fossil fuels are now plunged in poverty, leading to years of warfare and internal strife over the control of solar energy. Amid this chaos, an unknown paramilitary organization appeared identifying themselves as “Celestial Being,” aspire to end all warfare through armed intervention by using mysterious and technologically advanced Mobile Suits known as Gundams.”

If you haven’t seen this chapter of the Gundam universe before, you can currently catch it on either Hulu or Crunchyroll.