This Gundam-Loving Couple’s Romance Has Gone Viral Online

No love story ever went as smoothly as one prompted by massive mecha robots. You may not think Gundam is sexy, but there are millions of fans around the world who love the franchise. So, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see Twitter losing its mind over one anime-loving couple’s romance.

Over on social media, one cute story got netizens buzzing, and it is all thanks to a girl named Elle. The user @mitsurutenma took people on a wild ride as she documented her romance with an unnamed “Gundam Guy” who proposed to her.

Back in March 2016, the girl posted an update to her followers about a man who direct messaged her on Instagram. The guy said he was going to send her a “pick [sic] of my gundam” – and that is where it all began.

TONIGHT HAS BEEN UNREAL 😭💖💍 pic.twitter.com/pblMvt6jqB — elle, gundam girl (@mitsurutenma) November 22, 2017

That same day, Elle shared a screenshot of the Gundam builds her suitor sent. The impressive kits took nearly 7 hours to build, and Elle wound up meeting her soon-to-be fiance in April 2016.

“Today I met the gundam guy in person by chance and idk man I mighty marry him,” the girl tweeted.

In August 2016, the pair posted a photo they took together at the beach, and their romance came to a head earlier this month. On November 21, Gundam Guy got down on one knee to propose to Elle.

“I cannot believe gundam guy asked me to marry him. I am going to be…mrs. gundam,” she tweeted.

“A little more about gundam guy and myself: we went to HS together, began talking in march 2016, went on our first date in april, and he’s been the most supportive and loving person in the whole world for me.”

