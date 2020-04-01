Gundam Fan Creates Mech Styled Mask To Fight The Corona Virus

The world of anime has been hit hard, like so many other industries, by the current pandemic sweeping the globe in the form of the Corona Virus, but one fan has decided to attempt to fight the virus with an ingeniously designed mask that is styled after the most popular mech anime franchise that is Mobile Suit: Gundam! With fans all over the world buying a number of Gundam Plastic Models, or Gunplas, in order to stave off boredom during quarantine, the series has been making the rounds when it comes to news lately and the pandemic itself.

Mobile Suit: Gundam is being affected in a big way this year thanks to the Corona Virus, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being postponed as a result of “flattening the curve” of the pandemic itself. As you may or may not know, a “Gundam Satellite” was launched into space that harbored two Gunplas inside and would convey messages as part of the Olympic Events. With the Summer Olympics being postponed, we are crossing our fingers that the original events that were tied to the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise and the “G-Satellite” will still take place at some point in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Gekidan2264 shared their impressive Gundam styled medical mask, which will hopefully assist the Gundam fan in helping to stop the spread of the virus as well as the user themselves getting the Corona Virus in any way:

The Gundam universe itself hasn’t dealt with the theme of pandemics as much during their numerous stories, mostly focusing on the horrors of war and incorporating the space soaring mech suits into each different reality of the franchise. While 2020 may have taken a hit for the franchise with this pandemic, this year marks the fortieth anniversary of the Gundam Plastic Models themselves, which are so popular that they have sold over 500 million units in their lifetimes!

What do you think of this ingenious Gundam style mask? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!