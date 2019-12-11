Mecha Designer Revisits The “Gundam Girls”

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is living the high life this year, celebrating the franchise’s fortieth anniversary with the expected launch of a Gundam styled satellite as a part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and several other announcements. While the hustle and bustle of the celebratory year may cause some of the mech news to fall to the wayside, it’s hard to ignore the concept that is the “Gundam Girls”. Created by Mika Akitaka, a designer on Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ and Mobile Suit Gundam 0083 Stardust Memory, the Gundam Girls may have been created years ago but their presence has recently been re-introduced to the world.

Twitter User and Mecha News Source FabrizioGunjap shared the recent compilation of all the different “Gundam Girls” that have been created to reflect some of the biggest and baddest mobile suits that have come about thanks to the long running anime franchise:

MIKA AKITAKA’S MS Girls NOTE: Gundam Girls Illustrations updated until now. Enjoyhttps://t.co/aEO1KwfGlv pic.twitter.com/79gTGovQ4x — Gunjap (@FabrizioGunjap) November 28, 2019

The “Gundam Girls” were actually first introduced in a monthly Gundam publication, Gundam Ace, back in 1982, with a subsequent compilation book released in 1994 that collected the pinup artwork that fused mech suits with anime girls to create a strange, unique combination. Gundam Ace continues to print artwork of these unique amalgams as the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise marches forward.

While there have been a few female Gundam pilots that have populated the ranks of the long running anime franchise, whether or not we’ll see Sunrise eventually bring these “Gundam Girls” to life is another question all together.

