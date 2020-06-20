The Goofiest Gundam Statue Gets Repaired by Anonymous Fan

Mobile Suit Gundam has been running as a franchise since the first anime series debuted on the small screen in the late 1970s, and needless to say, animation has progressed by leaps and bounds over the decades but that hasn't stopped fans from honoring some of the more "goofier" aspects of the television show, as one fan has repaired a statue honoring what is easily the most bizarre moment in the franchise's history. With the original series focusing on the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, it is still considered to be the most legendary installment of the franchise.

The first animated series, created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, has a series of hilarious moments where the animation of the show doesn't necessarily match up with some of the higher quality scenes that we see today. Though Tomino still considers the series he helped to create to be the only "important" show of the long running franchise, it is still amazing to see the influence that Gundam has had on the world since its inception. While there are numerous Gundam statues around Japan, there are none quite as hilarious as this one, which honors a single animation cell that showed the legendary mech suit looking far different from its usual self.

Twitter User Aoiman87 the news via their Twitter Account, showing how the statue has been returned to its "former glory", with the re-creation of the legendary mech perfectly encapsulating one of the most hilarious snippets from the long running anime:

The original universe that was created in the first anime series will be making a return with the upcoming feature length film of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, though the next installment in the franchise created by Yoshiyuki Tomino has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Featuring a new character that embodies the ideologies of both Amuro and Char, it will be interesting to see if Hathaway is more of a villain, hero, or somewhere in the middle.

