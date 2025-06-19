Gundam GQuuuuuuX Brings Back Classic Character With Surprising Twist

Mobile Suit Gundam: GQuuuuuuX is preparing to end its first season, focusing on an alternate world wherein the Principality of Zeon walked away as the victors of the galactic war that kicked off the franchise. While the major difference in this new timeline was Char getting his hands on the first Gundam suit, the Red Comet has been absent throughout most of the first anime season. In a major twist, it appears as though a character that has been working with Zeon’s employ is a familiar figure that mech suit fans are sure to recognize. With little time left, we can’t imagine how GQuuuuuuX will be able to top this recent revelation.

Warning. If you are attempting to dodge spoilers for the latest episode of Gundam GQuuuuuuX, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The latest episode of the mech anime, titled “Falling on The Moon,” spills the beans that the Zeon soldier known as Shirouzu is known other than Char himself, hiding in plain sight. Originally disappearing early on in the series, the clues were all there that the two were linked. One of the easiest easter eggs for Shirouzu’s “secret identity” is that both the Japanese and English voice actors for Char just so happened to be voicing Shirouzu as well. Now that Char is back, it will be rather interesting to see what his comeback means for the season finale.

The Future of Gundam

With one episode remaining until GQuuuuuuX’s first season finale, many anime fans are wondering if Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno will be returning for a season two. Certainly, the alternate timeline has plenty of territory left to explore and it would be interesting to see what other characters from the original timeline changed as a result of Zeon’s victory. Whether or not the latest Gundam anime makes a return, the mech franchise is still planning on venturing far further into the anime world with future projects.

Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is preparing to release its second movie, following the initial film that brought fans back to the Universal Century Arc. On top of this anime outing, Legendary and Bandai Namco are hopping aboard the live-action anime adaptation train as the long-awaited Western Gundam film is in the works. Most recently, Gundam saw serious success thanks to creating a new movie in the Gundam SEED universe, proving that there are more than a few fans who don’t mind revisiting the franchise’s past.

GQuuuuuuX is a Mouthful

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with GQuuuuuuX’s director Kazuya Tsurumaki regarding the bizarre title for Gundam’s latest. “Actually, the title was decided right before the release so it was a rushed decision, it was made right before the release. When we thought about the different options, we didn’t want a title that would be buried. We didn’t just want another ‘cool name’, another ‘mech name.’ We wanted to be something very unique within the Gundam series and as a result of that, we happened to come up with the six U’s!”