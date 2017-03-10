Gundam x Kong Crossover Earns Approval From Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts

✖

Fans of the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam franchise were blown away when it was announced that not only was the anime series receiving a live-action film on the streaming service of Netflix, but that the director of Kong: Skull Island, Jordan Vogt-Roberts would be taking the helm. While we don’t expect there to be a crossover between Gundam and Kong at any point in the near future, even with Vogt-Roberts’ background, one fan artist has created a fusion between the kaiju and the mech suit that even caught the attention of the live-action adaptation’s director.

Godzilla vs Kong has been a success around the world since hitting theaters and HBO Max earlier this year, proving that there is still plenty of demand for kaiju fighting films. While anime fans might think that a Kong/Gundam crossover seems impossible, this would hardly be the first time that the world of the giant monsters and an anime franchise have met in the past. At Universal Studios Japan, the theme park had brought together the terrifying take of the lizard king in Shin Godzilla and pitted him against the Eva Pilots of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame, creating an attraction that smashed the two worlds together while proving that a crossover could work between these two universes.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts commented on the fan art by artist Kuri Hiroshi that takes the ruler of Skull Island and slaps him into a mobile suit, creating a new kind of threat in “KonGundam” which is a perfect blending of both unique worlds into one:

The future of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse is still a mystery at this point, with no further films in this Western iteration being announced for Godzilla, Kong, or any of the other kaiju that have helped to put this new universe on the map. Netflix has definitely proved that it is in the “giant monster business” however as both Godzilla and Kong will be receiving upcoming anime adaptations, and Pacific Rim The Black will be returning for a second season to boot. As Netflix works to make the first live-action Gundam movie a reality, it seems there will be plenty of giant kaiju to choose from on the streaming service down the road.

