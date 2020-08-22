Gundam Online Expo Unveils Event-Exclusive Gunpla Kits from Premium Bandai 

The Gundam Online Expo is finally here as the virtual event kicked off this week. The much-anticipated expo promises to bring Gunpla content to fans of all ages, and collectors will be able to get their hands on some exclusive kits during the event. Gundam Online Expo plans to bring exclusive kits from The Gundam Base to the expo along with event-exclusive Gunpla you won't want to miss out on!

Gundam Online Expo will have over 60 kits for sale including six featured Gunpla. All of them are either exclusive to The Gundam Base or the event, so you will want to buy them while you can. These orders take place between August 21 and September 1, so you can find a breakdown of the kits below:

For fans of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack, Gundam Online Expo will sell the coveted MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED SAZABI Ver.Ka [SPECIAL COATING]. The gorgeous red Gunpla is coated with a special metallic finish that suits Char, and its posable joints will make it a must-have for collectors at $200.

The expo will also offer the event-exclusive RG 1/144 νGUNDAM [CLEAR COLOR]LIMITED PACKAGE. The gorgeous piece comes in at $52, but its clear exterior gives fans a unique view of the insides of a Gundam suit. It also comes with a variety of armaments which allows collectors to switch up the model's pose.

Gundam Online Expo will reel fans in with three 1/100 models found in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. These exclusive Gundam Base pieces include the MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED GUNDAM BARBATOS [CLEAR COLOR] as well as the MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED UNICORN GUNDAM PERFECTIBILITY and MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED FREEDOM GUNDAM Ver.2.0 ［CLEAR COLOR. These variant editions retail between $55 to $140 and will make an excellent addition to any fan's collection.

Finally, the second event-exclusive kit belongs to Hello Kitty! The HELLO KITTY/RX-78-2 GUNDAM[SD EX-STANDARD] [CLEAR COLOR] will be sold at the event for $27, so fans can nab the cute model for themselves if they'd like.

Currently, online orders for these exclusive kits will be spread over two days. The first round of kits will go on sale Friday, August 21 at 9:00 PM EDT while the second group goes live on Sunday, August 23 at 9:00 PM EDT. You can find which kits go on sale with each date below:

August 21:

August 23:

This event is offering a special deal for fans who order over $150 USD of eligible Gunpla and Gundam apparel items! Currently, free shipping will be added to those eligible purchases, and collectors will want to jump for the deal while it’s here. Customers will also need to register with Premium Bandai USA before purchasing any goods.

With the Gundam Online Expo underway, collectors will want to nab these featured Gunpla as soon as possible! If you are looking for other model kits, you can check out Premium Bandai USA to find the best sets on the market. You can check out the brand here to see what limited-edition kits Premium Bandai USA is selling right now and what’s on their pre-order calendar!

