Shonen Jump Announces Sudden End of Two Major Releases

Shueisha has been going through some changes with the ends of some of its longer running franchises, and has announced that two of their major Jump+ releases are coming to an end very soon. It’s been a strange new era for Shueisha’s various Shonen Jump releases as not only have they lost many of their blockbuster franchises, but there are also many others that have come to a sudden end. Some of these series had been cancelled, and others have instead ended their stories on their respective creators’ terms.

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That’s going to likely be the case for two of their releases coming to an end with Shueisha’s Jump+ app as it’s not really held within the same strict standards of success in the main magazine. According to listings spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, both Riki Someya and Toyotaka Haneda’s The Trembling Right Hand and Kei Tsuchiya’s Kemonokuni have announced that they will both be ending with the release of their respective next chapters. One of which has had a much longer run than the other, however.

Shonen Jump+ Confirms Two More Series Will End Soon

Courtesy of Shueisha

Riki Someya and Toyotaka Haneda’s The Trembling Right Hand first made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app earlier this January, and will be coming to an end with Chapter 17 of the series. Fans had seen this ending coming, unfortunately, as the series seemed to be running in circles for the past few weeks. Developments had seemingly come out of nowhere, and it really did seem like it had been hanging by a thread this whole time. This is likely the one of two that had faced cancellation, so we’ll see how it ends with its next chapter coming next week.

Kei Tsuchiya’s Kemonokuni is a much different kind of case. It will be ending with the release of Chapter 80 of the series, but this is one of those cases where fans outside of Japan have not gotten to check out the series for themselves. Unlike The Trembling Right Hand, this story has not gotten an official English release and is unavailable to read online. Not only does it have much less attention on it, but it’s an ending that fans aren’t even going to be able to experience. It might have gone on for longer, but it’s less notable of an end.

What’s Going on With Shonen Jump in May 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump umbrella is going through a whole new era of change. The main magazine has seen five series end their runs so far, and four of them were as a result of cancellations before they had a chance to make it beyond 20 chapters. The wider umbrella of magazines have seen their fair share of endings as well with Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover ending its run in Jump GIGA and Takaya Kagami, Yamato Yamamoto, and Daisuke Furuya’s Seraph of the End has announced it’s now in the final volume.

Other Shonen Jump franchises are preparing for their respective ends in the next year with Sakamoto Days and Blue Box now in their final arcs, and Hima-ten! creator Genki Ono also revealing that it’s now in its final phase as well. This means we’re about to see a lot more changes to the magazine in the coming months, and new titles will have their chance at the spotlight.

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HT – @WSJ_manga on X