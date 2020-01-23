Gundam Reveals Plans And Model For Life Size Walking Mech

This past year has been one of the best times to be a fan of the franchise of Mobile Suit: Gundam in the series’ history. With the 40th Anniversary giving us events such as the upcoming launch of the Gundam Satellite as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics, it’s clear that the popular mech anime continues to hold a place in high regard with fans all over the world. To keep the ball rolling on the franchise’s popularity, an actual life sized “Walking Gundam” is being developed and is planned on rolling out later this year, October 2020!

The mech style that they’ll be using for this Gundam will be the RX-78-2, aka the first Gundam mech that was ever introduced and usually the go to war machine that fans think of when Mobile Suit pops into their minds! Having already created a 1/30th scale model for the upcoming wonder of the world, the Gundam Factory Yokohama is planning to open the same day that the walking mech is brought to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ollie Barder of Forbes shared the first details for the upcoming built-to-scale Mobile Suit Gundam, detailing how this upcoming statue won’t just duplicate the feel and aesthetic of the mech, but attempt to move as if it were being piloted by a member of Earth Federation:

A Walking Life-Size Gundam Will Be Unveiled In Japan This October – @ForbesGames – https://t.co/7QbZcK3Emz pic.twitter.com/Cwa9Gd4CtJ — Ollie Barder (@Cacophanus) January 22, 2020

Life size Gundam statues aren’t an entirely new concept, with many having appeared in Japanese neighborhoods to honor the long running franchise. In fact, there is even a Gundam Cafe in Japan that allows patrons entering their bathrooms to feel as if they are piloting a mech themselves while using the lavatories. Needless to say, North America has some catching up to do if they want to be on the same level when it comes to passion for Mobile Suit: Gundam!

Will you be heading to Japan in October to catch a glimpse of this life size Gundam coming to life and taking a stroll? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.