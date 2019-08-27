New Gundam Reconguista Movie Announces Release Date

If you cannot wait much longer for more Gundam goodness, then you will not have to suffer much longer. Sunrise is hard at work on new mecha ventures these days, and it turns out the franchise’s next big-screen outing will go live this fall.

Recently, the official website for Gundam Reconguista in G updated fans on its upcoming compilation film series. It turns out the first movie of the series will debut this fall with November 29 being the planned release date.

The film, which is titled Gundam Reconguista in G: Go! Core Fighter, will hit up Japanese theaters for two weeks. The limited release plans to recount much of the original Reconguista series, and some fans have gotten to peek the film already.

Earlier this year, The World of Yoshiyuki Tomino exhibit screened a preview of the compilation film. The showing might have been within the last week, but Sunrise plans to do more. Japan Expo already showed the entire film back in July, and the Pia Film Festival promises to screen the movie later in September.

For those unfamiliar with Gundam Reconguista in G, the title was made to celebrate the franchise’s 35th birthday. Tomino returned to Gundam at last as chief director, marking the first time the creator of Gundam worked on a project since Turn A Gundam. The show debuted back in August 2014, and you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“The new era begins! The turbulent era known as the Universal Century has ended. Now, mankind looks towards prosperity and peace in the new era known as the Regild Century (R.C.). One of the most important resources in this era is the Capital Tower – a space elevator which towers over the land connecting Earth to space.

Its purpose, to transport the Photon Batteries the Earth relies on for power. It is worshiped as a holy place. Tasked with protecting the tower, one day on a practice mission, young Capital Guard cadet, Bellri Zenam is attacked by a high-performance G-Self Mobile Suit. Despite having never before encountered the G-Self, he feels a strange connection to it and its pilot, a space pirate called Aida Surugan. Little does Bellri know that he is about to uncover truths which will shake the entire Regild Century.”

