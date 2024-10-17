Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Is Now Streaming and Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen

Mobile Suit Gundam has been a part of the anime scene for decades, finding longevity thanks to weaving new stories that focus on the mechs across time and space. In the latest series, Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, anime fans are revisiting the universe that started it all. When Gundam first made landfall, it focused on the young boy Amuro as he discovered the ultimate weapon of war and used it in a way to fight against the pilot Char and the Principality of Zeon. The CG series is one that demands your attention in some wild ways.

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance is six episodes that are exclusive to Netflix, which makes sense considering how the streaming service has gone all-in on the Bandai Namco franchise. Aside from presenting a rather scary take on Amuro’s role in the original war, the anime uses computer-generated animation to bring this conflict to life. The mini-series takes the opportunity to focus on a band of soldiers that are fighting for Zeon, while making the surprising decision to paint the Gundam as something like a slasher movie villain. The mech’s red eyes burst forth from the darkness and no one appears to be safe in relation to Zeon’s side of the war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gundam Horror Series

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance’s six episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix. At present, there hasn’t been confirmation if this mini-series will be a “one-off” or if we might see a sequel series that continues to explore Zeon’s soldiers in such a terrifying scenario. The latest anime is one that not only shows a new side of the Gundam conflict but also proves how the franchise manages to stay fluid in the anime scene despite originally premiering in the 1970s. Luckily, there are more Gundam anime in the works.

Get ready for combat. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is NOW PLAYING on Netflix.#NetflixGundam pic.twitter.com/rojZ1Oge9g — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 17, 2024

The Universal Century Timeline Lives On

Gundam: Requiem For A Vengeance is far from the only series that continued telling the tale of the Earth Federation going to war with the Principality of Zeon. Many additional anime have become fan-favorites including the likes of Zeta Gunda, Gundam Unicorn, and Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash. The Universal Century timeline is one that is able to bear quite a bit of fruit so seeing it return in the future via new projects makes sense.

On the flip side of the equation, Mobile Suit Gundam has also seen wild success by exploring realities outside the one that focused on Amuro and Char. For example, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury became a smash success as one of the most popular new anime. Featuring the first female protagonist in the franchise’s history, it did end following its recent season but it gives a hint as to what Gundam can still put forward decades following its initial arrival.

Netflix’s Gundam Movie

Details regarding the previously announced live-action Mobile Suit Gundam movie remain few and far between since the initial announcement. Legendary comic book writer Brian K. Vaughn is helming the project with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) set to bring the project to life. Much like Requiem For Vengeance, the film is planning to follow the story of the Universal Century though it will be interesting to see what changes are made to help sell the movie to a brand new generation. Considering the success Netflix has seen with the live-action One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, giving Gundam a similar treatment makes sense.

Want to stay up to date on all things Gundam, Universal Century and otherwise? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest news on the Mobile Suit franchise and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.