New Gundam Seed Freedom Trailer, Poster Released

Mobile Gundam Seed is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere with a brand new movie, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from this movie with a new trailer and poster showing off more of the Mobile Suits in action! Gundam Seed is now in the midst of a massive project for its 20th Anniversary milestone that starts with a new movie set after the events of the Mobile Gundam Seed and Mobile Gundam Seed Destiny anime releases. With the cast from the anime returning to reprise their roles for the new movie, it's currently on deck for a release in early 2024.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom is bringing back much of the voice cast from the first anime releases for this new movie, and that also means a return from many of their Mobile Suits as well. Teasing the first look at how two of the franchise mechs will look in motion in the new 20th Anniversary is a new poster and trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Freedom that you can check out in action above and below ahead of its launch in Japan in January 2024.

What to Know for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom will be releasing across theaters in Japan on January 26, 2024, but an international release date has not been announced at the time of this writing. Directed by Mitsuo Fukuda (who also wrote the script alongside Chiaka Morosawa and Liu Goto) for Bandai Namco Filmworks with Hisashi Hirai designing the characters, and Toshihiko Sashashi composing the music, the returning cast includes the likes of Soichiro Hoshi as Kira Yamato, Rie Tanaka as Lacus Clyne, Akira Ishida as Athrun Zala, Kenichi Suzumura as Shinn Asuka, Maaya Sakamoto as Lunamaria Hawke, Fumiko Orikasa as Meyrin Hawke, Kotono Mitsuishi as Murrue Ramius, and more with Nanako Mori replacing Naomi Shindoh as the voice of Cagalli Yula Athha.

Bandai Namco Filmworks teases Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom as such, "C.E. (Cosmic Era). An era in which there are human beings called Coordinators, born with superior physical and mental abilities thanks to genetic modification, and humans called Naturals who are born naturally. With their respective existence at stake, the ideological clash between Coordinators and Naturals escalated into war using armed force. Along the way, the Destiny Plan was proposed, which would forcibly assign a role to each individual and create a world free of competition. But amid the fighting, this Destiny Plan was rejected in order to protect humanity's aspirations and future freedom."

