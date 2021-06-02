Gundam Seed Director Confirms New Details About Sequel

✖

Mobile Suit Gundam was already set to have a big year with the long-awaited arrival of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash in theaters in Japan this summer, but it seems as if the mech franchise has even more in store for anime fans as a sequel to Gundam Seed has been announced with the director, Mitsuo Fukuda, revealing new details about the project. With this corner of the Gundam universe being one of the most popular, alongside the original series and stories such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, expect plenty of mech fans to find their way into theaters for this brand new anime movie.

First premiering in 2002, Gundam Seed is set to celebrate its twentieth anniversary next year, and while the details of this new project might be slim, director Fukuda took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the project, including the fact that this film will be a direct sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, the anime series the directly followed the original outing:

As Fukuda puts it, "the movie will be a direct sequel to Destiny" and he rewrote the movie "many times" over, with maybe "100 manuscripts" being created in the process.

For those who might not be familiar with this iteration of the Gundam Seed series, Crunchyroll shared the official description for the original series, which had fifty episodes to its name and aired in 2002 to 2003:

"In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and the ZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

Are you hyped for the return to the Seed universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.