Gundam Teases Special 40th Anniversary Anime Project

Gundam has now been around for 40 years and during that time, has managed to emerge as the biggest name in a world filled with mech anime franchises. Testing its skills against competitors such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gurren Laggan, and Robotech, the Gundam franchise has managed to stay on the top of an ever growing list of anime within this category. With next year promising to be one of the biggest years in Gundam history with a “Gundam Satellite” as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunrise isn’t resting on its laurels for the rest of this year and is promising a brand new anime project!

Anime News Network shared the details about the upcoming Gundam project on their Official Twitter Account, which will see the classic design of the now legendary mech re-imagined with a new splash of paint in the form of computer graphics:

One of the reasons for Gundam’s longevity is definitely due to the fact that isn’t “pigeon holed” into one specific narrative. Gundam can change with the times, re-create itself time and time again, with new stories and new franchises that can take the well known mechs and their pilots into entirely fresh places. There always seems to be something for everyone with the Sunrise franchise, as Gundam can keep creating new worlds for audiences to explore as long as they’re all connected to a mech and their pilots.

The new project has yet to unveil a ton of details, dubbed “Mobile Suit Gundam: G40“, though it will be releasing to hungry fans later this winter. Whether this will be another visit to a world already established in the Gundam franchise or a completely new story/retelling for the popular mech anime.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.