Ferrari Creator Produces Special Gunpla for Gundam 40th Anniversary

There have been a lot of news items that have dropped in relation to the 40th anniversary of the long running mech suit franchise that is Mobile Suit Gundam. While over the years, both the stories associated with the series as well as the mechs themselves have changed, the series continues to be head and shoulders above all other mech franchises around. Now, another big item is coming down the pike for the 40th anniversary with the creator of the sports car, the Ferrari, Ken Okuyama, along with the film director for the franchise have designed a Gunpla of their own!

Bluefin Brands shared the inside look into the Mobile Suit Gundam plastic model on their Official Twitter Account, which shows off the absolutely gorgeous mech suit, creating a sleek new design for the original machine that created a franchise that has stuck in fans’ minds for decades:

A special Gundam design jointly produced by the creator of the Enzo Ferrari, Ken Okuyama, and film director Koh Matsuo to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Gundam and upcoming 40th Anniversary of Gunpla! Available for pre-order https://t.co/8AXxAuaMnD pic.twitter.com/8GD4PdGmLA — Bluefin Brands (@BluefinBrands) November 19, 2019

Ken Okuyama knows his way around machines, spending his career molding and designing not just some of the sleekest cars around in the Ferrari, but some technological marvels with a series of trains, subway cars, and hybrids that make him the perfect choice to help in designing a Gundam. The upcoming Gunpla will retail for around $35 USD so fans of the long running franchise won’t be breaking the bank in picking one of these up when they drop next month, December 2019.

The official description of the upcoming Gunpla reads as such:

“A special Gundam design jointly produced by the creator of the Enzo Ferrari, Ken Okuyama, and film director Koh Matsuo to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Gundam and upcoming 40th Anniversary of Gunpla! The G40 Industrial Design version of the RX-78-2 sets out to recreate the dynamic human-like twist, turns, and stretching movements performed by the original Gundam 40 years ago. Adopting the same process used in developing industrial products, an entirely new concept of joint structure has been created to accommodate this vision of human movement that features high torsion in the body and limbs. A high emphasis on the overall silhouette even through movement has led to the creation of a design that makes you feel the future! Includes 2 beam sabers, rifle, and shield.”

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.