Mobile Suit: Gundam and the Halo video game series are both legends in their respective mediums. Gundam helped anime become the juggernaut of entertainment that it is today, continuing to reach outside of the medium and hitting the real world in ways such as statues in Japanese neighborhoods, Olympic satellites, and plastic models the world over. Halo put Microsoft’s X-Box on the map, assisting in selling the console in competition with the likes of Sony’s Playstation and the numerous consoles out of Nintendo. Now, a link between Halo’s Master Chief and Gundam has arisen that shows that the long running anime may have had more of an impact on the Spartans than we knew!

Reddit User AndyLC shared the mobile suit of RGM-79S Spartan that is seemingly the inspiration for Halo’s Master Chef, though there are varying reports as to just whether or not this old mech suit is in fact that origin for one of the most popular characters in video game history:

Though conflicting reports questioned whether or not this particular Gundam was an influence for Master Chief, fans were able to dig up a previous interview with the designers of Halo, discussing how the legendary anime series was an “aesthetic influence” for the popular video game franchise. While Halo never has Master Chief jumping into a mech suit of his own, his armor is so reminiscent of the technology in Gundam that a comparison would always be made, especially when said mech suit is called a “Spartan”.

Halo: Infinite is the next game in the long running Microsoft franchise, touting a brand new adventure for Master Chief through the next X-Box console, X-Box Series X, which was recently announced for release next holiday season in 2020. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, it’s clear that the space faring series will still have a huge influence on the world of video games.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.