Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Announces Global Release

October is a giant month for anime. With this fall seeing the return of My Hero Academia, Bleach, Mob Psycho 100, and Spy x Family, anime fans are also preparing for the arrival of the next chapter in the Gundam universe, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Featuring the first female protagonist of the series to date, the upcoming chapter of the most popular mech anime series has spilled the beans on when fans can expect a global release for the first episode. Luckily, it will arrive before the packed month that is October.

Prior to the full arrival of this new Gundam series, a prologue episode will be released that gives fans a better idea of the universe and the mechs within that are helping to push forward the series. While the episode has already premiered in Japan at the Gundam Yokohama Factory, the same locale that houses the life-sized Walking Gundam, fans can expect the Prologue of the new series to arrive on September 1st, meaning we are only a few days away from learning more about the Witch from Mercury.

The episode itself will be made available on the Official Gundam Youtube Channel, which houses a number of old episodes from pages Mobile Suit Gundam series while also sharing quite a bit of original content for the franchise.

If you don't know much about the next chapter of Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, the series released an official description of the next chapter of the mech franchise:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

While this is the next major anime series for the Mobile Suit series, there are plenty of Gundam projects in the works for the future, including Netflix's live-action film along with the sequel Hathaway's Flash movie.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Witch From Mercury? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.

Via Gundam Info