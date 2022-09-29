Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Will Feature a Split Cour

Mobile Suit Gundam has long been a premier mech franchise in the anime world, taking the opportunity to reimagine the environment in which these giant robots are the key to victory in various wars and battles across the cosmos. After years away, the Mobile Suit series will be returning thanks to The Witch From Mercury, a series that will introduce the first female protagonist to the anime franchise and it has recently been revealed, before its release next month, that the story will be split down the middle.

If you aren't familiar with the definition of a "Cour", it is essentially a batch of episodes that will drop throughout several months, effectively acting as a "season" in which the story can be separated allowing for the animators and creative minds to work on the additional installments. A recent example comes in the form of Spy x Family, whose first cour constituted thirteen episodes, with the second batch of the first season arriving next month. Splitting a season down the middle might cause fans to wait a bit longer to finish a story but it can often be a necessity in making sure the anime adaptation is firing on all cylinders.

According to recent reports, the first batch of episodes will arrive next month, with the second cour arriving in April of next year to wrap the first season of The Witch From Mercury. A second season hasn't been confirmed at this point, though in the past, Gundam will typically shift to new stories and realities following a mech story coming to completion.

If you aren't familiar with the story of The Witch From Mercury, the official description reads as such for the next installment of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

Are you hyped to get back into the robot with Gundam once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mechs.

Via My Anime List