Gundam Meets The Transformers In This Clever Mash Up

The Gundam series may have predated the original debut of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and the other Transformers, but that hasn't stopped fans from making comparisons between the two, with one fan artist even going so far as to give some of the most popular anime mech suits the aesthetics of the leaders of the Autobots and the Decepticons! While both series feature their fair share of robots, the main difference is that while Transformers present the robots as being alive, the Gundam series always has these automatons as being simply mobile suits for pilots to "wear"!

Mobile Suit: Gundam first began in 1979, with Transformers first arriving in 1984 on television screens across the world as well. Since their original introductions, both franchises have rocketed in terms of popularity and it would be a real debate which has become more popular in the world of pop culture. While Transformers has recently been skyrocketed thanks in part to the series of Michael Bay feature length films that gave audiences a new live action look into the world of Cybertron. While the future for Transformers is still up in the air as to whether or not additional sequels or spin-offs will be made, Gundam isn't pumping the brakes any time soon as a new movie is releasing later this year!

Reddit Artist shared their interpretation of the original mobile suits from the first Gundam anime series, giving them both a fresh coat of paint to make them look like Optimus Prime of the Autobots and Megatron of the Decepticons, continuing the age old struggle in a unique new way:

There has never been an official crossover between these two robotic franchises, though there was a video made by the folks at "Death Battle" to see who would come out on top if the original Mobile Suit Gundam were to smash against the Autobot leader in Optimus Prime. While there have been reports in the past regarding a live action Gundam movie that would be arriving in North America, details about it have been few and far between, though we hope that Gundam would rise to the same heights as Transformers in North America!

