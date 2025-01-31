Gundam GQuuuuuuX Anime Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is one of the most anticipated anime of 2025. Gundam GQuuuuuuX is not only the next entry of the long-lasting Gundam super franchise, but it is also being made by the same creative team behind the Evangelion series. The compilation film, -Beginning-, covers the first three episodes of the anime series and was released in Japanese theaters on January 17. However, despite the movie being out to the public, revealing major revelations about the series, the main Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime hasn’t had an official release date. Nonetheless, some leaks and early information hint at the anime coming out in the spring of 2025.

Reports point to Gundam GQuuuuuuX beginning its run sometime in April, citing Japan’s Magic Jam broadcast for January 29th. Reports point to The Orchard Japan’s Kadoguchi, who is quoted teasing the release window in April 2025 on NNS (Nippon TV). This potential release date aligns with the spring release dates for other anime shows, including the return of the One Piece anime. Nevertheless, it should be noted the April release window is not an official confirmation from Sunrise Studios, Bandai Namco Filmworks, or Studio Khara. April does seem like the right period to release the anime, though, as it wouldn’t be too long after the film’s release.

Why You Should be Excited for Gundam GQuuuuuuX

There’s plenty for mecha fans to be excited about with Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The new series has the same team from Evangelion, including Eva’s main creative lead, Hideaki Anno. Anime fans are hoping Anno and the team can bring in the surrealist and existential tone to Gundam that made Evangelion a huge hit. Gundam GQuuuuuuX is also coming off the heels of the very popular Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime series. The new Gundam show is continuing the tradition set up in Witch from Mercury by having a red-headed girl be the main character.

Spoilers for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- also revealed some tantalizing new information about the universe Gundam GQuuuuuuX takes place in. The new anime is set in an alternate universe of the original Mobile Suit Gundam show, re-introducing several classic characters, including one specific Gundam icon. The film has also dominated the Japanese box office, remaining number one two weekends in a row. The previous Gundam film, Seed Freedom, broke records for the franchise and became the highest-grossing film in the series. If Gundam can keep up the momentum, 2025 could end up becoming Gundam’s year.

