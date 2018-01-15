‘Gurren Lagann’s Yoko And Kamina Just Got A Fashionable New Look

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann was a prolific mecha anime that changed the course of many anime fans’ tastes upon its release, and was popular large in put to the series’ character designs.

The series recently celebrated its tenth broadcast anniversary from its original 2007 airing, and after a celebration re-airing of the series in Japan, the characters Yoko and Kamina got a cool new look to promote an upcoming fashion line.

SuperGroupies announced a new line of clothing inspired by Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, and along with transforming models into the characters, the characters themselves received new artwork showing how Kamina and Yoko would look in the clothing line.

Each character-inspired set of merchandise includes five items for purchase. Kamina’s set includes a coat, shirt, sneakers, glasses, and watch while Yoko’s set includes a jacket, shirt, hat, necklace, and bracelet. The items range in price from 4,800 yen (about US$43) for the bracelet to 32,000 yen (about US$288) for the coat.

Fans who order from the shop starting January 25 will received special illustrations by Gurren Lagann’s key animator Hirokazu Kojima which feature Kamina in the cool new outfit and Yoko in her cute beanie and skirt. SuperGroupies will also run a limited physical shop at the Seibu department store in Ikebukuro, Tokyo from January 17-23 where fans will received the new art as well.

Fans of the mecha show back in 2007 lauded it for its visuals, character design, strong writing, and packed action scenes. Aniplex released an anniversary box set for the series containing all 27 episodes of Gurren Lagann as well as the OVAs and feature films released after. The set currently sells for $150 and is suggested to retail at nearly $200. Despite its hefty price tag, it is surely a must have for fans who want to have the series all in one place.

For those unfamiliar with Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, it’s a mecha anime series produced by Gainax, Konami and Aniplex. The series takes place in a future where mankind has been forced underground thanks to the menace of the Beastmen and the Spiral King. One day, a digger named Simon and his friend Kamina find a mecha buried deep underground. Using this, the two break through to the surface and start fighting against the Beastmen and the other human rebels.

The series ran for 27 episodes on TV Tokyo from April to September 2007. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, the series was licensed for an English language release by ADV Films, Bandai Entertainment and Aniplex of America. Two feature-length films were produced that re-told the events of the original series and released in 2008 and 2009.