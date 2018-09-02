‘Haikyu!!’ Announces Special Jump Festa Short

It has been awhile since fans got any new Haikyu!! footage, but it seems the franchise is gearing up for a special kind of comeback. After all, Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed the popular series will debut a new short at an upcoming Jump Festa event.

According to reports, Haikyu!! will screen a special short at this year’s Jump Anime Festa. The project is said to be done via claymation, and it will be screened exclusively at the Jump Festa event when it tours Japan this fall. So far, there are no details about what the claymated short will be about, but the magazine says it will concern the original manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Haikyu!! will not be the only franchise highlighted at the event. Dragon Ball Super is set to debut a new trailer for its impending film at the Jump Festa event. Other titles like The Promised Neverland, Black Clover, One Piece, and more will also be present. (via ANN)

If you are hoping to see the tour for yourself, then you better plan your trip to Japan ASAP. The event will take place in Tokyo on November 25 before hitting cities such as Sendai, Nagoya, Osaka, and more on December 2.

Of course, fans are excited to see new Haikyu!! content, but many are still waiting for the franchise to announce its next anime season. The popular show aired its third season in fall 2016, so it has been two years since the anime came around to hype fans up. In the meantime, Haruichi Furudate’s manga has grown in popularity, and it has progressed far enough to give Production I.G. more arcs to animate. Now, fans of the series are on-edge waiting for a fourth season announcement, so audiences will be looking to Jump Festa this year for a possible announcement.

What do you think this short will adapt? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Haikyu!!, the series debuted back in February 2012 under Weekly Shonen Jump. The sports manga focuses on a high school volleyball club at Karasuno. Shoyo Hinata acts as its lead, highlighting the short boy’s ambitions to become a ‘Little Giant’ on the court. His rivalry with prodigal setter Tobio Kageyama throws him off-guard when they wind up on the same high school team. However, as the boys find out, they are each others’ secret weapon when they hit the court.