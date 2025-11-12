Haikyu Has Disappointing News For Fans in December

Haruichi Furudate’s acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump manga Haikyu!! concluded its epic story in 2020, but the anime has yet to fully adapt the manga. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle was released in February 2024. The sequel, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was confirmed in March 2025 with a special teaser hyping the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools. The release window and further details about the film still haven’t been announced, as fans desperately await updates from the studio. Jump Festa 2026, which will be held on December 21st and 22nd, is the perfect opportunity for the studio to unveil new updates regarding the anime. Jump Festa is one of the largest annual anime and manga conventions, with over 100,000 attendees each year, while global fans await live updates about upcoming anime series.

The event particularly focuses on Shueisha’s Shonen magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. Running for only two days, Jump Festa includes several new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. Being one of the most successful Weekly Shonen Jump series, Haikyu!! is taking the stage on the second day of the event from 4:20 PM to 4:50 PM JST. Unfortunately, the official website of Jump Festa only confirms the attendance of the voice actors as well as a special stage talk. Additionally, the official X handle of the anime is promoting special merchandise of the series, but still hasn’t teased any announcements so far.

It’s Still Unknown If the Full Haikyu!! Manga Will Be Adapted into an Anime

Before the official teaser was released this year, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was confirmed to be the anime’s finale. The studio announced the two final movies in 2022, causing widespread controversy among fans, but the heat died down this year when the anime no longer listed the upcoming film as “final,” sparking hope about a Season 5 or another film after it’s released. However, that’s merely speculation at this point, as nothing can be certain as long as the studio doesn’t make any official statements.

Not to mention that the upcoming film is still under production, which will feature the Quarterfinals in the Spring High National Tournament against Kamomedai, a team that excels at serving, blocking, and mental fortitude, and all of those skills are better than any Karasuno has ever faced. Additionally, Kamomedai has its Little Giant, the team’s ace, Kōrai Hoshiumi, who has declared Hinata as his rival after acknowledging the latter’s talents.

Furthermore, the sense of competitiveness stems from the fact that they are both short volleyball players who made it to Nationals as part of the starting lineup in their respective teams. Shortly after the tournament, the manga moves on to the Final Arc, following Hinata’s volleyball journey several years after he graduated from high school, which is highly praised among manga readers as one of the best conclusions in WSJ history.

