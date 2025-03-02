Haikyu Confirms New Movie Sequel Covering the Series’ Climactic Match

It’s official, Haruichi Furudate and Production I.G’s hit sports anime, Haikyu!! is returning with a movie sequel for its next match, finally adapting the highly awaited, climactic battle between Karasuno and Kamomedai. With exactly a year having passed since the release of Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle last February, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of Haikyu’ anime for quite some time and it seems the sports giant may be returning to theatres sooner than fans think with a new movie to wrap up the Spring Tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post on Haikyu!!’s official anime X account has confirmed that the next installation to the franchise will also be a movie titled, Haikyu!! The Movie: vs. The Little Giant, which, like the rest of the series so far, will also be produced by Production I.G. The announcement was originally made at the anime’s tenth anniversary event, Haikyu: Next Step held on March 2nd, 2025. Though a release window or exact release date have yet to be revealed, the announcement was accompanied by an exciting new teaser video and poster, hyping its release.

Play video

Haikyu!! Returns With Another Movie Despite Fans’ Concerns

As seen in the new teaser video, the match against Kamomedai is set to be the epic climax of the Spring Tournament as well as Karasuno’s journey so far. The video features snippets of all of Karasuno’s matches so far, including Aoba Johsai, Shiratorizawa, Inarizaki, and of course, Nekoma High. The same is also reflected in the new poster for the upcoming movie which stars many former opponents like Oikawa, Ushijima, Atsumu, Osamu, Kuroo, Kenma, and many more.

As such, the next match against Kamomedai is set to be the culmination of all of Karasuno’s efforts so far as well as the sum of their individual character arcs. That said, as the title indicates, this final match will especially see Hinata step into the spotlight as he battles with Kamomedai’s Korai Hoshiumi for the title of the Little Giant, which is why Hinata takes the center spot in the poster as he leaps into the sky.

However, as exciting as this news may be, it only confirms a long-held concern among fans about the anime rushing Haikyu!!’s ending. Prior to the match against Nekoma, each of Haikyu!!’s central matches received a full-fledged season of their own, and as great as the Dumpster Battle movie was, fans couldn’t help but feel it could have been much better in an episodic format. While there isn’t much of Haikyu!!’s manga left to adapt, fans have long worried that the entire ending could be cramped into a series of movies. Nonetheless, only time will tell whether Haikyu!!’s upcoming movie will be able to do the match against Kamomedai justice and all fans can do until then is wait with bated breath.

Source: Haikyu!! Anime Official X Account.