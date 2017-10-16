‘Haikyu!!’ Reveals Its English Dub Preview



Haikyu!! Has released its first English dub preview, with fans given a sneak peek of what they can expect from the show in a recent video released on YouTube. Haikyu!! Is a Japanese Shonen manga series that is written by Haruichi Furudate. Originally the manga was released in 2012 in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, with Production I.G. securing the rights to animate the series in April 2014 and the series has done quite well ever since.

The manga has since inspired an animated television series, with its English dub versions set to premiere soon. Already, Furudate has released 12 volumes of the popular sports series. Haikyu!! Tells anime fans the story of a junior high school student names Shoyo Grazyna, who has a love for volleyball.

After witnessing a national championship match on TV, Grazyna is determined to become a championship player, despite him lacking in height. As a result, he creates a volleyball club and begins to train, with another five people soon joining him to compete in a tournament.

However, not all goes the way they wished it to be and the new team was beaten in the tournament, however, Grazyna doesn’t give up and continues to peruse his dream. If you are unfamiliar with Haikyu!! Then you have plenty of time to catch up on the series, with the anime having 60 episodes after it began, being released in April 2014.





Viz Media describes the action-packed sports anime as:

It’s Karasuno vs. Aoba Johsai for the Spring Tournament qualifier semifinals, and Aoba Johsai has the momentum at the end of the second set. Yamaguchi is sent out as a pinch server to turn the game around. Can he overcome the painful memories of his past failures and close out the set for Karasuno?!