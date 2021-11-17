Haikyu Sales Show How an Anime Can Boost Profits

It’s no surprise that an anime franchise will see a major uptick in profits when an anime series is introduced, normally basing its story off the source material that might have arrived via a manga series or series of light novels, and such was definitely the case with Haikyu. Recently a fan of the franchise that focuses on volleyball and the young competitors attempting to make a name for themselves in the field broke down how profits for the series skyrocketed following the release of the anime and in conjunction with the release of each volume of the manga.

Haikyu, for those who might not be familiar with the series, first debuted in 2012 as a manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump thanks to mangaka Haruichi Furudate. Spawning forty-five volumes of its printed story and eventually receiving an anime adaptation in 2014, the series focused on a junior high school student named Shoyo Hinata as he attempted to find his path by joining his school’s volleyball team and attempting to rise the ranks of the sport. With over eighty episodes of the anime and a handful of movies to the franchise’s name, it’s no surprise to see that sales for the manga began spiking once the anime made the rounds.

Twitter User Josu_Ke did a breakdown titled “Manga Sales Evolution” that shows the sales of the forty-five volumes of Haikyu’s manga throughout the years, with the printed stories skyrocketing in sales once the anime began around the release of the eleventh volume and stayed much higher in the charts thanks in part to its animated companion:

https://twitter.com/Josu_ke/status/1458857648561008648?s=20

Anime series such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, and other Shonen franchises have definitely followed suit in this trend, though fans are waiting to see if Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family, which are two amazingly popular manga, will be elevated even further as a result of their anime adaptations. While neither of the latter two properties have revealed exactly when their respective anime series will be hitting the small screen, Shonen fans are waiting with bated breath when it comes to seeing the bizarre series finally receive animated adaptations.