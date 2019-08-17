Haikyu!! Season 4 Release Window Surfaces Online

The last couple of years have seen many huge anime series making their grand return for another outing, and one of the major releases fans have been keeping an eye on since it was initially announced was the fourth season for Haikyu!! The last few weeks have been heating up with more and more teases about the new season, and there’s even a more concrete teases that fans will see more information about the new season very, very soon.

That tease is most likely tied into a recent report of the fourth season’s release, as the release window for Haikyu!! Season 4 has surfaced online. As spotted by @Spytrue on Twitter, the new season is currently slated for a release in January 2020.

Haikyuu S4 anime will premiere January 2020 Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/pRRHMWSrUH — SPY 💫 (@Spytrue) August 16, 2019

This will most likely be the confirmed release window for the new season of the series, which will place it squarely in the Winter 2020 anime season. The series has yet to make an official announcement about this Winter 2020 release window, so until it confirms the listing found in this recent magazine take it with a grain of salt. But given how the series is teasing a major announcement on August 18th, fans could see a confirmation sooner rather than later along with more details about its release such as returning cast and staff or new additions.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt with a fourth on the way.

If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the previous series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”