Haikyu Announces Special Show Before Final Movie

Haruichi Furudate’s acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump manga Haikyu!! concluded its epic story in 2020. However, the anime has yet to adapt the manga fully. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle was released last year, as the first of the final two movies. The second one, Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant was confirmed in March 2025 with a special teaser highlighting the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools. The release window and further details about the film have yet to be revealed. However, before we learn more about one of the series’ best matches getting adapted into a movie, Haikyu!! recently confirmed a special YouTube broadcast.

It’s a day for fans to appreciate this wholesome series as well as its creator. This year, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary, making the day even more special. A special program will be streamed on August 19th at 8:00 PM JST. Hinagarasu, the show’s popular mascot character and a small crow version of Shoyo Hinata, will be hosting the program and expressing gratitude towards the manga publisher Shueisha as well as the anime studio Production I.G. Further details will be shared at a later date.

What to Expect from Haikyuu!! Movie: vs. Chiisana Kyojin

Karasuno defeated one of their biggest opponents, Nekoma High, in the Dumpster Battle movie, moving next to the Quarter Finals in the Spring High National Tournament. The team will now compete against Kamomedai focuses on serving, blocking, and mental fortitude, and all of those skills are better than any one Karasuno has ever faced. Not only that, but they have their own version of Little Giant, the team’s ace, Kōrai Hoshiumi, who sees Hinata as his rival as he recognizes the latter’s talents. Furthermore, the sense of competitiveness stems from the fact that they are both short volleyball players who made it to Nationals as part of the starting lineup in their respective teams.

Will Haikyu!! Adapt the Final Arc?

Before the official teaser was released, Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant was confirmed to be the anime’s finale. The anime was supposed to wrap up after releasing the two final movies. However, since March of this year, the website no longer lists it as “final,” sparking hope about a Season 5 or another film after it’s released. The manga concludes the Tokyo Nationals Arc in Chapter 369 and commences the Final Arc in Chapter 370. The main story concludes in Chapter 403, making it a rather short arc compared to the previous ones.

The final arc follows Hinata’s volleyball journey several years after he graduated from high school. He also reunites with his teammates and former opponents whom he met during his high school years. However, there’s currently no confirmation if the anime will be adapting the final arc of the manga, so everything is up to speculation at this point. Haikyu!! is one of the most popular Shonen manga with a wide fanbase awaiting the anime’s return, so any new adaptation is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

