Haikyu’s Anime Might Not Be Ending Just Yet

Haikyu!! has been in the middle of a huge project bringing the anime franchise to an end, but a new update teases that the ending might be further away than fans might expect. Haruichi Furudate’s original Haikyu!! manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2020, and the anime has been gearing up for its own grand finale ever since. But rather than continue the TV series with a new season as many had hoped after Season 4, Haikyu!! instead has launched a new feature film project to bring the anime to a close with two new movies hitting theaters around the world.

Haikyu!! FINAL was announced to be a special two film project to bring the anime franchise to an end, and the first of these new movies hit theaters last year. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle kicked off the anime’s adaptation of the Nationals, and now the second movie has been revealed to continue the Nationals tournament with the next major match. While this should be the final movie for the anime, a new update on Haikyu’s website teases that this might not be the final entry after all (as spotted by @Haikyu_EN on X) as the film project seemingly no longer carries its “FINAL” title.

The official HAIKYU!! website no longer lists the movies as “FINAL.”https://t.co/Z5VRC5zTbb



Before vs After https://t.co/fkm6lAzo6T pic.twitter.com/RtPyjatCQD — HAIKYU!! EN (@Haikyu_EN) March 2, 2025

Is Haikyu’s Anime Going to End Soon?

Haikyu!! has officially announced the second of its major films, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant. This new film has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this publication, but it will be focusing on the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High School that takes place immediately after the events of Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle. This would take on the next major round of the Nationals, but notably is far from where the original manga actually ends. Which was one of the key issues for this major anime project in the first place.

Haikyu!! FINAL was originally announced to be a two movie project for the anime’s grand finale, and these two films have raised quite a lot of questions about how that’s actually going to happen. With Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle being a direct adaptation of the Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma, and the second film seemingly being a direct adaptation of the next round, it also means there’s going to be a lot of material on the cutting room floor if this movie is the final one. Which makes the idea of them potentially continuing with more all the more exciting.

What’s Left for Haikyu?

Without giving too much away from those just experienced with the anime, this match is far from the end of the series. There is a lengthy final arc that takes place after Nationals, and there’s a bit of time before the series even kicks off its final game. This has been something fans have been hoping to see in the anime ever since the manga ended, and an element of the series that those behind the scenes at Haikyu!! have teased will get their anime due too.

Even if this turns out to still be the final Haikyu!! film, there could be potential for TV projects after. Haikyu’s coming back to TV with a new special broadcasting in Japan highlighting another key match in Nationals that would have been skipped over in the movies otherwise, so now there is precedent to continue outside of the movies too. But as we wait for more information about this next film, we’ll also likely find out if this is truly going to be the end.