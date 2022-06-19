Haikyuu to Finally Release New Art Book in English

Haikyuu might have ended its manga run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine some time ago, and its special art book will be getting an official English language release for the first time with Viz Media! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series might have ended already, but is now celebrating its tenth anniversary of it first hitting the pages of Shueisha's prominent action magazine. Fans have been seeing the franchise coming back with cool new projects in the time since, and soon fans outside of Japan can check out the art from the series in a whole new way.

Following the end of Haikyuu's run a few years ago, Furudate's art was collected in a special new book known as the "Complete Illustration Book" in Japan. Viz Media will officially release this new art book in English for the first time, and is currently scheduled for a release next Spring. There's no concrete release date for the new art book just yet outside of its release window, but you can check out the cover for Haikyuu's new art book below as part of Viz Media's special announcement for the licensing:

Announcement: A deluxe art book showcasing Haruichi Furudate’s incredible artwork from the hit manga series Haikyu!! Releases Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/vhxmubS8v0 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 17, 2022

If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself, the entire manga run is complete (including the brand new chapter released for its 10th Anniversary) and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What do you think? Are you excited to see Haikyuu's newest art book getting an official English release? Will you be nabbing it off the shelves next Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!