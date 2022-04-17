Haikyuu to Return With Special 10th Anniversary Manga Soon

Haikyu is now in the midst of celebrating its milestone 10th Anniversary, and will be kicking things off with a special new one-shot coming to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine! Haruichi Furudate’s long running volleyball series came to an end two years ago, but it’s still one of the biggest sports franchises of all time. The series is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of its first publishing and with it has been releasing a number of new projects celebrating this massive milestone. But the most interesting out of all of the new releases is a proper comeback to the series from the creator himself.

While it was previously reported that there were plans for Haruichi Furudate to return to the series for a new one-shot chapter, it was officially announced in the newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (and hyped up by the series’ Twitter account) that this new one-shot will be releasing in the next issue of the magazine. Meaning that the one-shot will be available starting on April 25th as it picks up following the end of the original series.

It was announced that this new one-shot chapter will be taking place after Haikyu’s series finale. Running for 19 pages in total, this new entry will be updating fans on how Shoyo Hinata and many of the other characters are living their lives in 2022. With the actual series finale jumping years into the future for each of the characters (and teasing a major athletic peak for Hinata and Kageyama in the 2022 Olympics), this new one-shot will likely be a welcome update to how it all came to an end.

This new one-shot has not be explicitly confirmed for an English language licensed release, but given how Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library has provided fans with some of the biggest one-shot releases hitting the magazine in recent years it’s likely we’ll get to see this new one-shot hitting next week as well. In fact, you can now find the entire series’ manga run with that library as well. As for the anime, you can find the four current seasons streaming with Crunchyroll and HIDIVE.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from the new Haikyuu chapter? What do you think the characters have been up to since the finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!