Haikyuu Creator Shares Adorable Coronavirus PSA

This year has been quite the huge one for Haruichi Furudate’s Haikyuu as the volleyball action series continues its final arc featuring many of the series’ fan favorites reuniting after a timeskip sent the series years into the future. Not only that, the much anticipated fourth season of the anime aired its first half earlier this year with a second cour currently planned for a release later this Summer. As the series entered its eighth year running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, however, things could be better for the world overall as the novel coronavirus continues to delay notable projects.

This includes Weekly Shonen Jump itself as they recently announced a release delay after one of the members of their editorial department is suspected to have contracted the coronavirus and is currently waiting on a result on the COVID-19 test. To keep up everyone’s spirits during this tough time, series creator Haruichi Furudate shared an adorable sketch cluing fans in on how to take care of themselves at this time.

As noted by the series’ official Twitter account, Furudate thanked fans for their patience with an adorable sketch featuring Shoyo Hinata, Tobio Kageyama, and Inarizaki High’s Shinsuke Kita washing their hands and urging those staying at home to practice proper hand washing techniques as it’s one of the key ways we can currently combat the spread of the virus.

It’s a scary time for everyone, but Shonen Jump’s various creators have banded together to ease the minds of fans at this time and definitely have offered a breather in this rough, weird period. What anime or manga are you checking out during while you’re staying at home and practicing social distancing?

