Haikyuu Drops Massive Bombshell with Timeline, Setting Shift

If there is one thing fans love about Haikyuu, it is its steadfast nature. The series may have several storylines going on at once, but its heart is always honed in on volleyball. The hugely popular sports anime has never lost sight of its main goal, and it seems Haikyuu just took a huge step forward with that goal.

After all, Haikyuu just introduced a major flash forward, and fans aren’t sure what in the world is happening with the Karasuno Volleyball team by any means.

Recently, Haikyuu put out its latest chapter, and it is fair to call the chapter a shocker. At long last, graduation came for the third-years at Karasuno, and that meant a good portion of the volleyball team was ousted. The joyful event was met with mixed feelings by Hinata and the younger players, but they made sure to support their friends through graduation. However, no one was ready for the manga to do a time skip after the ceremony.

[Haikyu Spoiler] They graduated from high school and the new chapter will start in ****** !!!! pic.twitter.com/ZBNnqxU9n7 — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) October 13, 2019

As it turns out, Haikyuu ended chapter 369 with a flash forward “years later” that takes place far outside of Japan. The final scene is set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where fans meet a young man on his bicycle. He seems to be delivering food on the beach, and his back silhouette makes it look like Hinata is the one abroad.

Of course, fans were shocked by the reveal. The main goal of Haikyuu has been to follow the Karasuno Volleyball team as they tried to reclaim their national title. That dream has not been achieved, and Hinata never even started his second year in high school before this time skip. Fans are wondering whether this jump may be temporary to catch up with the Karasuno team years after their high school days, so here’s to hoping the characters will be back in high school before too long.

