Haikyuu Drops First Trailer for ‘Land vs Sky’ OVA

Haikyu fans are gearing up for a huge 2020 as not only is the anime series coming back for a huge fourth season beginning next January, but the series will also be expanding with a new OVA special featuring Nekoma High School, Fukurodani Academy, Nohebi Academy, and Itachiyama Academy competing for the remaining open spots in the Nationals. This new special will feature two special entries, “Land vs. Sky” and “The Path of the Ball,” and fans recently got a look at the “Land vs. Sky” entry with a cool new teaser trailer.

Currently scheduled to release in January 22 next year in Japan, this teaser trailer for the new OVA features a good glimpse into just how intense it’s going to get. For fans familiar with how Haikyu‘s matches often unfold, it seems like this new OVA will be perfectly in line with the rest of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans in Japan will be able to view this new OVA as part of the Jump Festa 2020 in December, but will also be available on home video officially in January. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, there’s currently no release scheduled for this special. But at least fans will be getting a full return of the anime with the fourth season of the series premiering around that same time.

Currently scheduled for a release at an unconfirmed date in January, Haikyu Season 4 will officially be dubbed Haikyuu: Over the Top. Production I.G. will be producing this new season, but not much has been revealed beyond a few new posters and character designs. There’s definitely a hope that a full trailer will be released sooner rather than later.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and you can currently find the first three seasons of Haikyu!! streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”