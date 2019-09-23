Haikyuu Season 4 Confirms Two New Cast Members

Haikyuu fans will be eating good next year as the fan-favorite series will be coming back for a fourth season of the anime after a long wait, and soon they’ll be reunited with some of their favorite Karasuno High School team members after all this time. But not only will the fourth season feature fan-favorite comebacks, there will be brand new introductions to the anime as well. The official Twitter account for the series recently confirmed two new additions to the cast of characters with Korai Hoshiumi and Atsumu Miya coming into the fold.

Natsuki Hanae has been announced to provide the voice for Kamomedai High School’s Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano will be voicing Inarizaki High School’s Miya in the upcoming season. But unfortunately for now, there’s no reveal of what they will look like in the anime adaptation.

Haikyuu’s fourth season was recently confirmed to be titled Haikyuu: Over The Top during the special “New Series Kickoff Event” in Japan. The fourth season has yet to get a concrete release date, but has confirmed it will release sometime in January next year. Kazuyiki Okitsu was previously announced to be joining the cast as Suguru Daisho, and a few of the character designs for the fourth season have been revealed thus far.

The staff behind the series has teased that work on the fourth season is well underway, so while the series has yet to reveal a teaser or trailer for Season 4 just yet fans just might get to see that as the year rolls on. But if you’re itching for a new look at the Haikyuu anime, there actually is a teaser trailer for the new OVA special “Land vs. Sky.”

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and you can currently find the first three seasons of Haikyu!! streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”