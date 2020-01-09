Haikyuu Season 4 Reveals New Character Designs

One of the biggest returning anime of 2020 is the action packed volleyball anime of Haikyuu!! which will be returning for its fourth season! With the newest adventures right around the corner with a release date of January 10th of this month, it’s clear that Hinata and the rest of his team will have some of their biggest adventures in their goal to becoming one of the best volleyball teams around! On the eve of the premiere, Haikyuu!! has released new designs for some of the series’ old favorites to get fans ready for the return of the biggest volleyball anime around!

Haikyuu!!’s Official Twitter Account shared the new character designers, showing off the new animation designs for some of the classic characters of Sawamura, Sugawara, and Higashimine who have helped out Hinata’s team more times than they can count on their journey:

With the fourth season returning, the manga of Haikyuu has received a lot of notoriety recently, both good and bad, thanks in part to a time skip that took place in one of the most recent chapters. While time skips are a story beat that has been used in countless anime franchises such as One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z, sometimes these changes can be a system shock to many fans.

Haikyuu was created by Haruichi Furudate for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what Haikyuu is all about, you can read about it here:

“Haikyuu is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”