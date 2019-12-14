Haikyuu Season 4 Reveals New Cast Additions

Haikyuu‘s fourth season, officially dubbed as Haikyuu!! To The Top, will be premiering in Japan next month after quite a long wait, and with the new season comes several new characters to the series. While the boys of Karasuno High School have been introduced to several strong schools as they make their way to the National tournaments, their world is about to open up way more as the next season will show off what kind of caliber that Karasuno will need to be playing that in order to stand a chance at Nationals. This means meeting some of the strongest players yet, and now some of those players have had their voices confirmed.

Itachiyama Academy’s Kiyoomi Sakusa and Motoya Komori will be voiced by Yuto Uemura and Kousuke Toriumi respectively. They will be joining the previously confirmed new additions to the cast that include Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya. You can find their character designs below as shared by the series’ official Twitter.

Haikyuu!! To The Top is currently slated to premiere January 10th in Japan, but has yet to be officially confirmed for an English language release as of this writing. Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and yhe fourth season has revealed its official synopsis. It reads as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”