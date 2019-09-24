Haikyuu Season 4 Synopsis Released

When it comes to Haikyuu, fans have been waiting a long time to see the fallout of season three. The sports anime has become a go-to for fans all over the world, and Hinata has become a friend to so many of them. Now, Haikyuu is preparing to reunite the protagonist with his fans as season four prepares to debut, and audience can learn a bit more about Hinata’s story this season.

Thanks to a newly surfaced synopsis, fans are able to glean more of season four’s story. The main English news source for all thanks Haikyuu went live on Twitter to share the description, and it is a long once. Haikyuu_EN translated the entire message, so you can check out the blurb below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy.

While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them. In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?!

Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Looking at this synopsis, it seems like season four will have plenty to cover. Not only will the Karasuno team begin their preparations for Nationals, but two of its star players will be juggling additional training camps. Tsukishima’s event will become even more chaotic when Hinata shows up out of the blue, but fans aren’t too worried about the athlete. Hinata will wow the group before long whether his teammate likes it or not.

Now, the only thing fans can do after this synopsis update is wait for the season’s first trailer to drop. Haikyuu: To The Top will premiere in January 2020, so there is a bit of time left to go before Hinata returns to the court.

Are you excited to see Haikyuu comeback with its fourth season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, you can read up on it here: Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”