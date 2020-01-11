Haikyuu Season 4 Shares Opening, Ending Themes

Haikyuu’s finally made its grand return for the Winter 2020 anime season after spending a few years away with not only a batch of cool OVA special episodes, but the much anticipated fourth season of the series. With the premiere of a new season for the series comes a new set of opening and ending themes that we got a look at with the first episode. The new opening theme for the series is titled “PHOENIX,” and is performed by Burnout Syndromes (who return from provided other seasons of the series). You can check it out in the video above.

The new ending theme for the series is titled “Kessen Spirit” as performed by CHiCO with HoneyWorks, and you can find it in the video below shared by @Haikyu_EN on Twitter. Like every other theme sequence in the series’ past, both the new opening and ending themes come with some pretty impressive looks!

These opening and ending themes will most likely be switched out with the second cour of the series as Haikyuu’s fourth season has already been confirmed to run for 25 episodes in total. The series will be taking a break after this first batch of episodes before returning for its second cour in July. So at least the fourth season will be making up for the third season’s criminally short 10 episode third one.

Haikyuu!! To The Top is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the season is officially described as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Are you watching Haikyuu‘s fourth season? What do you think of the new opening and ending themes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!