Funimation Launches Huge Halloween Anime Sale

Halloween is just days away, and the time has come to binge all things spooky. Whether you are into horror or not, there is always something that can suit your tastes on the year's scariest holiday. That is why Funimation has put a slew of its most horrifying shows on sale, so you can peek their scares in time for trick-or-treating!

Over on iTunes, Funimation has put a slew of its top anime for sale. The limited-time deal has put the majority of Tokyo Ghoul on sale for just $4.99 per season. Other hits are included in the deal like Black Butler, Junji Ito, and more.

If you need a bit of help sorting through the sale, you can get all of Tokyo Ghoul and its sequel Tokyo Ghoul:re for $4.99 a pop. This series is one of the spookiest offered as the title is set in a world where man-eating ghouls live in the underbelly of society. Ken Kaneki learns this the hard way after a date leaves him a half-Ghoul and unable to control his urge to eat human flesh. With a new set of friends behind him, Ken must navigate the dark world of Ghouls as humans topside begin pushing back against the deadly monsters.

Other series are included in this sale such as the Junji Ito Collection, Boogiepop and Others, Black Butler, and more. The last two titles here are far more tame than Tokyo Ghoul, but the same cannot be said about the Junji Ito Collection. In fact, the bundle includes some of the most horrifying tales ever penned by the horror icon himself. Fans can take in 12 of Ito's terrifying tales for just $5 USD when the set would usually cost over $40, so this is a true steal for horror fans!

But if you want something more mysterious, Black Butler is the way to go. The hit series follows a young orphan named Ciel who has garnered quite the reputation as a detective. The aristocrat spends his days solving grisly cases in London while his butler Sebastian helps him track down those who murdered his family years ago. The only catch is that Sebastian is a demon, and their contract promises Ciel's soul after the criminals are caught.

