This Kid Is Winning Halloween With Their Gundam Unicorn Costume

It is Halloween, and children across the world are suiting up to celebrate. The tikes are ready to go on a massive trick-or-treat spree today, but some of them are celebrating early. A slew of schools are bringing the spooky season to their classes, and one student is going viral for their out-of-this-world Gundam look.

Taking to Twitter, a user known as BlkMissFrizzle posted a photo of one of their students. The teacher, whose profile describes her as an Urban Environmental Educator and ASL Teacher, got the whole anime fandom buzzing after one of her kids did Japan justice.

After all, there are Halloween costumes, and then there are premium Halloween costumes. One kid showed up to class in a full Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn outfit, and fans are losing it over the complicated cosplay.

My students are bodying Halloween; expected nothing less pic.twitter.com/yLNDIgxJ83 — awrealya (@BlkMissFrizzle) October 31, 2019

As you can see, the student is totally rocking the lock. The costume appears to be made out of cardboard or foam which makes it light enough to wear. From helmet to boots, this look would make anyone turn their head, and Gundam fans are more than proud of this student. One look at this mech costume’s Unicorn helmet says it all, so here’s to hoping this boy gets all the candy tonight. And if the series is lucky, this kid will wow the Web again next Halloween.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.