Hatsune Miku Brings New Anime to Life With Special Movie Trailer: Watch

Project Sekai: The Movie – Broken World and Miku Who Doesn't Sing is set to be one of the biggest anime arrivals of 2025. Giving Hatsune Miku her first movie, the digital idol will add another feather to her cap in her illustrious career. While this isn't the first time that Miku has been animated, SEKAI will be the first time that she hits the silver screen and P.A. Works has a new trailer to give fans a better idea of this movie's storyline. With idols being a hot topic in the anime world, 2025 will make for a good year for the virtual singer.

Hatsune Miku first debuted in 2007, created thanks to Crypton Future Media. Initially arriving as a "vocal synthesizer application" for computers, the digital character has grown to wild levels of popularity ever since. Hatsune has branched out to such a wild degree from her "humble beginnings", that Miku has been a part of real-world performances where she tours the globe. Perhaps one of the biggest performances that Hatsune Miku had this year was at North America's Coachella, wherein the digital diva performed for the big audience thanks to LED screens erected on the stage.

What is Project Sekai?

You might be surprised to learn that Project Sekai: The Movie – Broken World and Miku Who Doesn't Sing is actually an adaptation of a mobile game titled Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage. While Miku will play a fundamental role in the movie, she will remain a digital character as the film's lead, high schooler Ichika Hoshino, will be aiming to aid her virtual idol. Looking to spread the word on Miku's music to the masses, Hoshino will assemble a group to help introduce countless new fans to "touch hearts" with the tunes of Hatsune. The movie is planning to hit Japan on January 17th, 2025 but has yet to reveal a North American release date.

【New Trailer】

Project SEKAI: Kowareta SEKAI To Utaenai MIKU (feat. Hatsune Miku) Anime Movie

Scheduled for January 17, 2025 in Japan!



(Animation Production: P.A. Works)



✨More: https://t.co/YD2Q1kTgzo

pic.twitter.com/zSKk8h7dZN — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 27, 2024

Hatsune Miku's Crossovers

While Hatsune Miku has released her fair share of songs and animated projects in the past, she has also crossed over into some unexpected territory. In recent years, the digital idol has teamed up with the likes of Pokemon, Magic The Gathering, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Digimon, and many other properties, either creating music or lending her look to the franchises. Despite not being a real singer, Hatsune Miku is looking to stick around for quite some time.

The Anime Idol World

As mentioned earlier, idols have become a big thing in the anime world in recent years. Perhaps the biggest example has been Oshi no Ko, the anime series that focuses on a dark story of the business and has risen the ranks of anime popularity since its first season debut. With its second season ending shortly, the HIDIVE exclusive remains a major part of the anime world, idol-focused or otherwise.

Of course, we would be remiss if we also didn't include major properties such as The Idolmaster, Idol Project, Love Live, Zombieland Saga, and Aggretsuko when touting stories of animated idols. One of the biggest anime movies of all time, Perfect Blue, weaves one of the darkest stories in the history of the medium while examining the idol industry. As idols remain a big part of Japanese culture, seeing new anime projects involving Hatsune Miku and other idols emerge should come as no surprise.

Want to see what the future will bring for the digital idol known as Hatsune Miku? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the virtual singer and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.