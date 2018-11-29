Giveaway: Win Free Tickets To See ‘Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki’

Hayao Miyazaki stands as one of animation’s greatest innovators, and the anime legend is still at it with Studio Ghibli. However, if you are wanting a behind-the-scenes look at how the artist works, then GKIDS Films and ComicBook.com have you covered.

This December, GKIDS will be bringing a special documentary about Miyazaki to U.S. theaters. Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki follows the artist as he works on his first CGI short, and ComicBook.com is giving away a pair of free tickets to the event.

You can enter the giveaway here or through the embed below. Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki will screen in select theaters for a limited run on December 13 and 18. You can find local screenings through GKIDS here and check out its synopsis below:

“In 2013, Academy Award®-winning film director and animator Hayao Miyazaki suddenly announced his retirement at the age of 72. But he can’t shake his burning desire to create. After an encounter with young CGI animators, Miyazaki embarks on a new project to utilize CGI for the first time ever. But the artist, who has been adamant about hand-drawn animation, confronts many challenges that threaten to cancel the film. Can an old master who thinks he’s past his prime shine once again? This program goes behind the scenes over two years as Miyazaki overcomes struggles to create his short film Boro the Caterpillar using CGI.”

So, will you be checking out this film when it hits theaters this winter?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

