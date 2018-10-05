Hayao Miyazaki Pens New ‘Totoro’ Art for Famous Craft Beer

Fans of Hayao Miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro, calligraphy, and Japanese beer are in for a treat. All four have come together for a special edition of a Japanese craft beer.

Miyazaki has provided an image of Totoro, the eponymous character from the classic Studio Ghibli film, for the label of a special Echigo Beer pilsner. The beer doesn’t just feature the handiwork of one Ghibli master, however; co-founder Toshio Suzuki provided the solitary calligraphy in the center of the label, and it’s his name that shows up in the middle of Miyazaki’s Totoro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the beer bottles with special label below:

While it might be hard to make out from the full image, the little red blob is actually Miyazaki’s Totoro. Check it out is the blown-up below:

Totoro the character, of course, is not particularly known for drinking beer. It is, however, known for being fun and warm, which is sort of the driving theme behind the special-label beer. In that way, the collaboration makes sense, though it’s arguably still a little tenuous. Regardless, Totoro beer!

The beer is exclusively for sale online for around $40, which appears to buy a nice little box and six bottles, but as with all things selling on Japanese websites, good luck if you’re trying to order internationally.

[H/T SoraNews24]