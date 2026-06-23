Hazbin Hotel Creator Shares First Look at Her Next Upcoming Film

Vivienne Medrano has been riding high thanks to her Hellaverse, the universe that encompasses the heroes and villains from both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss. With both series set to release future seasons, the production house SpindleHorse spread its wings with the pilot episode of Homestuck last year. In another major twist, Medrano is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures for her next big project, sharing a first look at the movie musical that will focus on a very different locale from the underworld. Prehistoria is on the way, and to celebrate, Vivienne has shared a first look at the prehistoric epic.

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The major partnership between Warner Bros. Pictures and Vivienne Medrano was announced at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. While many of the details regarding what this upcoming animated film will be about remain a mystery, the Hazbin Hotel creator is excited to introduce animation enthusiasts to Prehistoria, “Since I began my animation journey, my biggest dream was to be part of a feature film. Now to be creating an original story that I have been holding for years with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, a studio whose characters and stories have been a huge part of my life, is truly a dream come true. I’m so excited to share this fossil fantasy world with everyone.” You can see the first image from Prehistoria below.

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Goodbye Hellaverse, Hello Dinosaurs

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While the upcoming WB partnership will focus on dinosaurs, there is another major aspect that might turn out to be quite different for the upcoming Prehistoria. As of the writing of this article, the upcoming Warner Bros animated film hasn’t confirmed whether it will follow in the footsteps of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss by being a more “R-rated” affair. The Hellaverse has injected some big-time violence and adult humor that certainly earned its mature rating and it will be interesting to see if Medrano’s new movie does the same. On social media, Medrano has also noted that the film might not have the same 2-D animation style as her past work but will still have the spirit of her aesthetic.

Luckily, the Hellaverse isn’t going anywhere in the face of this Warner Bros partnership. When it comes to Helluva Boss, there are two more seasons of the series that have yet to be released before the show comes to an end. As for Hazbin Hotel, it will ultimately have one more season than its sister series, as Amazon Prime Video is planning to end Charlie’s tale with its fifth and final season. The Hellaverse will at least have five more future seasons in total between the two series, and it will be interesting to see if the universe will expand beyond Charlie Morningstar and Blitzo’s very different misadventures.

What do you think of this first look at Prehistoria? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Deadline