Hazbin Hotel Creator Wants a Live-Action Adaptation, Though Not How You Expect (Exclusive)

The Hazbin Hotel is swinging open its doors once again as the first two episodes of season two have officially arrived on Amazon Prime Video. With the Hellaverse animated series already confirmed for seasons three and four, Charlie Morningstar and her cohorts already arrived on the big screen earlier this year for a legendary sing-along. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with series creator Vivienne Medrano, inquiring if the animator had thought about bringing Hazbin Hotel into the world of live-action. Her response might surprise some fans of the Hellaverse.

Vivienne Medrano confirmed that she would like to see a live-action Hazbin Hotel, but not necessarily as a television series and/or movie, “I think for sure that Hazbin Hotel as a series only works in animation. I’m not the biggest fan of taking something into live-action unless there’s a reason to. What I could see and what I would love to see is a stage adaptation. I think a stage musical set in this universe or about these characters would be the coolest thing, especially since it could be its own thing. A play could humanize these characters in ways that make sense visually, but also just have the element of musical theater, since that’s what the show is. There’s a degree of separation where you allow yourself to step into a fantasy when you’re watching a musical. I think that’s something that would translate pretty well.”

Which Demons Will Be Redeemed?

amazon prime video

One major element of the second season of Hazbin Hotel is the redemption of former villain Sir Pentious. In the first season, the serpentine antagonist sacrificed himself for his friends in the fight against heaven, giving him a pass to enter the pearly gates. In speaking with Medrano, we asked which demons in the cast she is voting to see receive redemption in the show’s future.

“Ooooo, that’s a good one,” Medrano stated, “I personally have my personal favorites, but I can’t really say who does and who doesn’t. I always think it’s fun to explore what redemption looks like for the villains. Obviously, I cannot say if any of the villains will be redeemed. If given infinite time and story ability, I would love to see what the journey of one of our villains in heaven would look like.”

As for the current season of Hazbin Hotel, the first two episodes are available to stream as we speak, with each week seeing an additional pair of installments released. With the second season housing eight episodes in total, this means that the latest storyline will end before the year’s end. Luckily, seasons three and four are already being worked on as we speak, though the next two seasons have yet to reveal when they will land on the small screen. With Helluva Boss also landing on Amazon’s streaming service, the Hellaverse has a bright, big future ahead of it.

